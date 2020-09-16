Sushant’s sister Shweta: #Flag4SSR campaign a huge success

By News Desk 1 Published: 16th September 2020 5:40 pm IST
Sushant's sister Shweta: #Flag4SSR campaign a huge success

Mumbai, Sep 16 : Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has revealed that over two lakh people joined the latest effort garner support in the fight for justice for the late Bollywood star.

Titled #Flag4SSR, the campaign was started by Shweta a while back, asking fans to joing forces in the fight for justice. Now, Shweta has thanked his fans for the response on social media.

“What a huge success #Flag4SSR campaign was, more than 2 lakhs people participated from all over the globe … I am so grateful to everyone who participated and showed support. Thanks to my Extended Family for keeping #Justice4SSR Fight Alive,” she tweeted.

READ:  Sushant's life, Vikas Dubey's death interest filmmakers

Shweta also shared a video featuring some of the people who came together for the initiative.

Shweta had shared a while back that more than one lakh trees were planted across the globe as part of the #Plants4SSR campaign. She posted a video of people planting saplings.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. Prime accused and Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother Showik, are currently under arrest as part of investigation in the case. The death is being investigated by the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer: Not in a hurry to file bail application
Categories
Bollywood News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close