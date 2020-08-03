Sushant’s sisters mourn the absence of their brother on rakhi

Mumbai: While the country celebrates Rakhsha Bandhan, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput appears to miss their brother.

The three sisters of Sushant Singh Rajput, Mitu Singh, Rani Singh and Shweta Kirti Singh told that it was the first time in their life that couldn’t celebrate the festival and in fact are mourning on the day.

Sharing this sorrow, Sushant’s elder sister Rani Singh has written an emotional note on her Instagram.

Rani Singh wrote in his note, “Gulshan, my child you are my day. Today is your day. Today is our day. Today is Rakhi. This is the first time after thirty-five years that the plate of worship is decorated. Is also burning. It is not just the face whose arti I can take off. It is not the frontal on which to decorate the vaccine. Not the wrist on which I can tie a rakhi. Not the mouth that I can sweeten. The forehead that I can kiss. That brother. No whom I can embrace. “

Rani Singh further wrote, “Life was awakened when you came years ago. When it was, it was bright. Now when you are not, I do not know what to do? Without you, I cannot live. Never thought that this would happen. It will be a day but you will not be. We learned a lot of things together. How do I learn to live without you? Say it to you. Always give you – Queen”