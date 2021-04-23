Sushmita Sen arranges oxygen cylinders for Delhi hospital

Mumbai: Actor Sushmita Sen recently organised a few oxygen cylinders in Mumbai to be transported to a hospital in New Delhi.

Sen made the arrangement after coming across a a viral video about oxygen crisis in a Delhi hospital. Heartbroken by the state of medical infrastructure in the country, the actress took to Twitter to ask her followers to suggest her a way she could send cylinders to Delhi. She had already organised a few cylinders for hospitals in Mumbai, but could not find the right channel to transport them to Delhi.

On Thursday, Sushmita Sen wrote on Twitter, “This is deeply heart breaking. Oxygen crisis is everywhere. I have managed to organise a few oxygen cylinders for this hospital but have no way to transport it to Delhi from Mumbai. Please help me find a way (sic).”

This is deeply heart breaking…oxygen crisis is everywhere. I have managed to organise a few oxygen cylinders for this hospital but have no way to transport it to Delhi from Mumbai…please help me find a way🙏 https://t.co/p8RWuVQMrO — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) April 22, 2021

While many fans of Sushmita Sen applauded the actress for her efforts to arrange oxygen cylinders, many questioned her why she is not helping Mumbai hospitals. To this, the Aarya actress wrote, “Because Mumbai still has oxygen cylinders available, that’s how I found it. Delhi needs it, especially these smaller hospitals, so help if you can (sic).”

If Oxygen Crisis is everywhere why are you sending it to Delhi instead of giving it to some similar hospital in Mumbai. — Hemant (@HemantVIIII) April 22, 2021

Meanwhile, amid the COVID 19 second wave, several Bollywood stars like Sushmita Sen have jumped in to help people by sharing numbers, helplines and more about COVID 19 resources. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and many more have been trying to help people amid the second wave of COVID 19 via social media.