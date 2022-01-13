Sushmita Sen introduces her son to media [Video]

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen was recently seen spending time with her family, including her daughters and her godson.

Sushmita is the mother of daughters — Renee, 22, and Alisah, 12.

Spotted in the recent family outing on Wednesday was also Sushmita Sen’s little godson Amadeus, who is the son of her friends Shreejaya and Chaitanya.

#SushmitaSen introduces her son to the paparazzi; poses along with baby boy and daughters – watch! pic.twitter.com/MXDGHuDxU0 — ETimes (@etimes) January 13, 2022

For the outing, the former Miss Universe chose to wear a black top and trousers, completed with a red stole.

As pictures of the family went viral on social media, several netizens pondered whether the little boy was Sushmita’s adopted son.

Sushmita recently announced her break-up from Rohman Shawl.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was recently seen in the crime thriller series ‘Aarya 2’.