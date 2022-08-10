Sushmita Sen parties with ex Rohman Shawl [Viral Video]

Mumbai: Actress Sushmita Sen and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl called it quits in December last year after dating for almost 3 years. She confirmed her split on social media and said that the duo will remain ‘good friends forever’. Post her break-up, Sushmita started dating former IPL chairman Lalit Modi. The couple is in a happy relationship. The actress was the newsmaker of July after Lalit announced that they were dating.

Sushmita is often spotted hanging out with Rohman. The ex couple continue to be friends as Rohman has developed a close bond with Sushmita’s daughters Renee and Alisah.

On August 8, Sushmita Sen celebrated her mom Subhra Sen’s birthday. The actress went Live on Instagram, which was exactly when fans spotted Rohman in the background. Watch the video below. Going by the video, it seems like the actress continues to be on cordial terms with her ex.

On July 14, Lalit Modi took to his social media and announced that he is dating Sushmita Sen. He dropped a set of love-filled photos and wrote, “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER.”