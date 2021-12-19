Sushmita Sen pens heartfelt birthday post for her ‘baba’

Sushmita Sen with her father (Instagram)

Mumbai: As her father turned a year older on Sunday, actor Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming post for him on social media.

“Happppyyyyy Birthday Baba. A marvellously loving & kind human being, I am blessed to call my Father…and for my children, the ultimate Grandfather #tata,” she wrote.

On the special occasion, she also hopes to inherit her father’s strength and indomitable spirit.

“To your health & happiness always…for all the lives you touch & the hope you shower…for your silent strength & indomitable spirit ..one I hope to inherit & nurture this lifetime!!! YOU ARE AMAZING BABA!!! I LOVE YOU!!!! Thank you God!!! #blessed #duggadugga,” Sushmita added.
Alongside the note, she shared a string of images of her baba.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita recently enthralled everyone with her performance in the second season of ‘Aarya’.

