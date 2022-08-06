Sushmita Sen posts breathtaking vacay pics, Lalit Modi comments

Lalit Modi last month took everyone by surprise after he announced that he is dating Sushmita

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 6th August 2022 3:40 pm IST
Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she shared some vacation pictures and videos from Sardinia, which caught the eye of her beau Lalit Modi, who tagged her as “hot”.

Sushmita took to Instagram, where she posted a clip in which she was seen taking a dip in the Mediterranean Sea.

She looked every-inch remarkable in a black swimsuit paired with white skirt.

“Align, pause, breathe, let go!!! A lesson in surrender, as I experience the cushioned embrace of the Mediterranean Sea!!” She added: “Where life has depth I am all in!!I love you guys!!! #duggadugga, she wrote in the caption.

Sushmita’s beau and former Indian Premiere League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi could not stop himself from complimenting his lady love.

“Looking hot in Sardinia,” he wrote.

Lalit Modi last month took everyone by surprise after he announced that he is dating Sushmita.

He referred to her as his ‘better half’ and tweeted: “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.”

He later clarified that they are not married but just in a relationship.

