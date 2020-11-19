Sushmita Sen recalls first interaction with 15-year younger beau Rohman

Mumbai: Actress Sushmita Sen recalled her first interaction with beau Rohman Shawl who is 15 years younger than her.

Talking to Zoomtv.com, the actress said she believes that only two-piece can make romance and not two halves.

Speaking about Rohman, the actress said that she never thought that she would find love in 15 years younger man. “I, my kids and Rohman are like a team”, she added.

How Sushmita Sen met Rohman on Instagram?

It may be mentioned that Sushmita Sen had met Rohman on Instagram for the first time.

Earlier, sharing the details of the conversation, the actress had said that she accidentally opened a direct message from Rohman on Instagram. After reading the message, she thanked him for his sweet message.

After this conversation, they started knowing each other. Later, they entered into relationship.

Recently, she celebrated two years of togetherness.

On Twitter, she had written, “Rooh se Rooh tak…2 us!!! 2 years of 2getherness #rohmance… I love you”.

Rooh se Rooh tak…2 us!!! ❤️ 2 years of 2getherness 😁💋#rohmance @RohmanShawl 💃🏻 I love you!!! pic.twitter.com/tWBjUeQYlH — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) July 28, 2020

Aarya

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was recently seen in the web series, “Aarya”.

In the series, the actress plays the protagonist, a powerful and strong character, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime.

The show also features Sikander Kher, Namit Das, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary.

“Aarya” is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime drama “Penoza”.