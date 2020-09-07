Sushmita Sen-starrer web series ‘Aarya’ to be dubbed in six languages

By News Desk 1 Updated: 8th September 2020 4:50 am IST
New Delhi, Sep 7 : Filmmaker Ram Madhvani is happy that his Hindi web series Aarya will be dubbed in six different languages. The show will now also be available in Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.

“In a diverse country like ours, we’ve been given this tremendous opportunity to present our story in six different languages. I think audiences will now be able to develop a deeper connect with the story and the world of ‘Aarya’,” said Madhvani.

Sushmita Sen’s comeback show “Aarya” delves into how organised crime and betrayal runs deep in a family. It is about the protagonist Aarya, and how she is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened. The Hotstar Specials show also features Sikander Kher, Namit Das, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary.

The show released on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in June.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

