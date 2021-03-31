Sushmita’s ‘painful relationship’, Rohman’s ‘loneliness’ posts hints at their seperation

Mumbai: Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen has making headlines for her personal life, ever since she started dating model Rohman Shawl. From stepping out for a dinner dates to sharing their romantic pictures on social media, Sushmita and Rohman steal the limelight with their sizzling chemistry.

But her recent Instagram post has left her fans and followers in shock. Many wondered Sushmita’s crypitic post on Instagram is hinting towards her separation with beau Rohman.

What did Sushmita Sen write?

The former beauty pageant shared a quote on healing from unhealthy and painful relationships, that read, “When there is something we haven’t healed in our lives, we can often find ourselves either being drawn into relationships that recreate the pain and wounding, or relationships that never touch the pain and wounding. We take a path of repetition (opportunity for re-enactment) or a path of opposition (opportunity to never be hurt that way again).”

“Our work is to wake up, become aware, and do healing work that allows us to take a path of integration with ourselves and with others. This path will activate us, but it will also be what allows us to walk ourselves towards authentic healing. ”

The quote is by Vienna Pharaon, who is a Marriage & Family Therapist.

Sushmita shared the note with the caption, “Patterns repeat themselves unconsciously…until we consciously break them!!!🤗❤️👍 We each carry the power to heal ourselves…I speak from experience!! When we become aware of the patterns, the repetitions, the unconscious habits…we must break those patterns…before they break us!!!❤️ #sharing #lifelessons #awareness #breakingpatterns #healing #love #peace 😍🤗.” Sushmita ended the note by saying, “Happy Healing!!!! I love you guys!!!😇🌈💃🏻 mmuuuaaah.”

Rohman Shawl’s Instagram post

It was not just Sushmita who shared a cryptic post on relationships. Her beau Rohman too took to his Instagram and shared post on loneliness leaving fans confused. Sharing two pictures of trees the model-singer wrote, He wrote: “Uss waqt,uss jagah, jaha mujhe laga main akela hoon, waha mujhe is paaid ka saath mila !! Isey ab maine qaaid kar liya hain, aur akelepann se rishta gair kar liya hain -RS #rohmanclicks #rohmanwrites #rohmanfeels #serenity”.

Fans of the actress were quick to express concern, asking if Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have parted their ways, putting an end their mushy lovestory. However, neither Sushmita Sen nor Rohamn Shawl has confirmed the same. Also Sushmita Sen’s social media is still full of her loved-up pictures with Rohman.

For the unversed, Sushmita met Rohman on Instagram. It so happened that one day, the actress was scrolling through her Instagram DMs and unintentionally opened one message, which was from Rohman who had written beautiful lines for her. In no time they fell madly in love with each other. Since then, the Main Ho Na actress has been quite vocal about her love for Rohman and leaves no opportunity to gush over her bond with him.

On the professional front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in Disney+Hotstar’s web series Aarya.