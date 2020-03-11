Suspected Coronavirus patient Siddiqui dies

A+ A-

Kalaburagi: A suspected Covid-19 patient Mohammad Hussain Siddiqui who was shifted to Hyderabad for treatment died on his way back to Kalaburagi on Tuesday night.

According to TOI, 76-year-old man suspected to be infected with coronavirus was admitted at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and was later shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. His body was brought to Kalaburagi for last rites.

Issuing an official circular, District health officer Dr MA Jabbar stated that Mohammad Hussain Siddiqui, 76, died after suspected Covid-19 virus. Appointing Dr Sharanabasappa Kyatanal, taluk health officer, Kalaburagi as nodal officer Jabbar has asked him to ensure all precautionary and controlling measures to be taken till last rites of the deceased are over, in Kalaburagi.

According to GIMS sources, Siddiqui had returned from Saudi Arabia on February 29 and was admitted in isolation ward as he was suffering from cough, fever and cold. They added: “His family members had taken him to Hyderabad for additional treatment”.

Meanwhile health department is waiting for Siddiqui’s throat swab report. His sample for Covid-19 has been collected and sent for testing, said Pankaj Kumar Pandey, commissioner, health and family welfare department.

Sources in GIMS, however, ruled out the possibility of Covid-19 as a reason for his death.

As reported by Deccan Chronicle, the final rites of Siddiqui were held this afternoon under strict medical supervision by the health officials of Kalaburagi district.

His body was sanitized by health officials before handing it over to his family. The report added that the District health officer M A Jabbar had instructed those conducting the final rites of Siddiqui not to touch the body with bare hands and use other protective measures during burial.