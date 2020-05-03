UP: Suspected COVID-19 patient dies at Shahjahanpur hospital

Shahjahanpur: A 55-year-old suspected coronavirus patient died during treatment at a medical college in UP’s Shahjahanpur on Sunday, a senior official said.

The patient, a resident of Piprola village in the Kant area of the district, was admitted to the medical college on Saturday night after he complained of fever and breathing issues, Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajiv Gupta told PTI.

He was kept in quarantine and his sample was taken for testing, he said, adding that his test report was awaited.

The CMO said no virus case has been reported in the district so far.

Source: PTI

