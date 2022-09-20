Suspected food poisoning in Telangana residential school, 31 students fall sick

Hyderabad: As many as 31 students of Telangana minority residential school in Kumuram Bheem-Asifabad district fell sick after consuming dinner on Monday.

Soon after receiving the information, police rushed students to Kagaznagar hospital for treatment.

After the incident, a few other students of the school alleged that they were getting low quality food for the past three days. The students also said that they were finding small insects in the food that was served to them.

As word spread about the incident, local media persons reached the school but the staff did not allow them to enter the premises.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Prabhakar Reddy said the condition of the students was stable. He ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Officials said it appeared that due to the shortage of staff, rice was not washed before cooking.

Cases of food poisoning

A recent study by an NGO revealed that 1,100 students in the government-run school suffered food poisoning during 2022.

It seems that the issue of substandard quality of food is not limited to schools in Telangana.

Recently, girl students of Osmania University (OU) stage a sit-in protest over the quality of food that was being served in the varsity hostel.

Students from hostel number 3 of Ladies Hostel Complex has recently protested on the campus alleging that they found a broken bangle piece in the food that was served by the hostel.

A few months back, over 100 students of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) at Basara town in Telangana’s Nirmal district took ill due to suspected food poisoning.