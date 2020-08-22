Suspected IS operative held in Delhi with IEDs

By News Desk 1 Published: 22nd August 2020 12:14 pm IST
Suspected IS operative held in Delhi with IEDs

New Delhi, Aug 22 : The Delhi Police Special Cell have arrested a suspected Islamic State operative identified as Yusuf. He is being interrogated since Saturday morning about his presence and plans in Delhi.

In a late night operation on Friday, the accused was arrested with two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from the Ridge Road between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh after an exchange of fire. A pistol has also been recovered from him, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha.

The NSG and the bomb disposal squad along with the dog squad reached the spot following standard protocol and defused the IEDs found.

READ:  CBI books Ludhiana-based firm in Rs 1,530 cr bank fraud case

The police team is verifying Yusuf’s claims. Sources say that Yusuf has been misleading investigators by giving conflicting information of his place of origin. The source of the IEDs is also being investigated.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
Delhi
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close