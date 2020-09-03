Suspected Maoist killed in exchange of fire with T’gana police

Hyderabad: A suspected Maoist was killed in an alleged exchange of fire with the police on Thursday in Telangana’s Bhadradri-Kothagudem district bordering Chhattisgarh, police said.

The incident occurred in the forest near Devallagudem village of Gundala Mandal in the early hours of the day.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt said the exchange of fire occurred when a police team was conducting vehicle checking following information about the presence of Maoists in the area.

“When two persons who were on a motorbike were asked to stop, they tried to escape by opening fire on police. The police team returned the fire. A suspected Maoist was killed while the other managed to escape,” the SP said after a visit to the scene of the encounter.

The police official said the search was on for the man who escaped into the forest. The slain person, aged about 25 years, is yet to be identified. Police recovered a weapon from his possession.

Sunil Dutt said the police had intensified combing operations in the area in the wake of reports about the presence of Maoist action teams.

The district had also witnessed an exchange of fire between the police and Maoists in July and since then the police had stepped up search operations.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police Mahender Reddy continued his visit to Komaram Bheem Asifabad district for the second day on Thursday.

The police chief, who rushed to the united Adilabad district in a helicopter from Hyderabad on Wednesday, had a night halt at Asifabad and had a meeting with district police officials.

The DGP on Wednesday conducted aerial survey of the forests in Adilabad and Asifabad districts bordering Maharashtra. He also flew over the area on the banks of the Pranahita river.

The police chief’s visit to the region assumed significance in view of reports of the presence of some top Maoists in the area. This is his second visit to the district in less than two months.

He is believed to have discussed with top officials the strategy to counter the Maoists, who are trying to revive their activities in the state.

Telangana police have successfully thwarted the attempts by Maoists to revive their activity during the last six years. However, in the areas bordering Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, the banned outfit has been continuing efforts to regain the lost ground.

Source: ANI