Suspected Maoist killed in exchange of fire with T’gana police

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 3rd September 2020 2:00 pm IST
Suspected Maoist killed in exchange of fire with T'gana police

Hyderabad: A suspected Maoist was killed in an alleged exchange of fire with the police on Thursday in Telangana’s Bhadradri-Kothagudem district bordering Chhattisgarh, police said.

The incident occurred in the forest near Devallagudem village of Gundala Mandal in the early hours of the day.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt said the exchange of fire occurred when a police team was conducting vehicle checking following information about the presence of Maoists in the area.

“When two persons who were on a motorbike were asked to stop, they tried to escape by opening fire on police. The police team returned the fire. A suspected Maoist was killed while the other managed to escape,” the SP said after a visit to the scene of the encounter.

The police official said the search was on for the man who escaped into the forest. The slain person, aged about 25 years, is yet to be identified. Police recovered a weapon from his possession.

READ:  Two held for smuggling liquor from Telangana to Andhra

Sunil Dutt said the police had intensified combing operations in the area in the wake of reports about the presence of Maoist action teams.

The district had also witnessed an exchange of fire between the police and Maoists in July and since then the police had stepped up search operations.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police Mahender Reddy continued his visit to Komaram Bheem Asifabad district for the second day on Thursday.

The police chief, who rushed to the united Adilabad district in a helicopter from Hyderabad on Wednesday, had a night halt at Asifabad and had a meeting with district police officials.

The DGP on Wednesday conducted aerial survey of the forests in Adilabad and Asifabad districts bordering Maharashtra. He also flew over the area on the banks of the Pranahita river.

READ:  AI should improve lives of people: Telangana IT Minister

The police chief’s visit to the region assumed significance in view of reports of the presence of some top Maoists in the area. This is his second visit to the district in less than two months.

He is believed to have discussed with top officials the strategy to counter the Maoists, who are trying to revive their activities in the state.

Telangana police have successfully thwarted the attempts by Maoists to revive their activity during the last six years. However, in the areas bordering Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, the banned outfit has been continuing efforts to regain the lost ground.

Source: ANI
Categories
Telangana
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close