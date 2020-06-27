Suspected Naxals attack CISF jawan, snatch walki-talkie, phone

Raipur: A CISF personnel was injured after suspected Naxals attacked him with a stone and decamped with his walkie-talkie in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said.

The Naxals also took away his and his colleague’s mobile phones, police said.

The incident took place in the morning when two staffers of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which guards the mines area of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in Kirandul and Bacheli areas of the district, were out on routine patrolling, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

Over 100 personnel have launched patrolling in separate groups from Bacheli towards Akash Nagar mining area that is spread over a large area on Bailadila hills, he said.

“When an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) M L Chouhan and constable Vijay Kumar were close to Akash Nagar, a group of Naxals, dressed as civilians and armed with bows and arrows, suddenly came to the spot,” he said.

“The ultras asked Chouhan to give his walkie-talkie to them and when he refused, they hit him on his head with a stone that left him injured,” Pallava said.

The Naxals snatched his walkie-talkie and the mobile phones of the two personnel before escaping from the spot.

Soon after being alerted, their fellow jawans rushed to the spot, but by then the ultras had disappeared into the forest, he added.

The injured ASI was shifted to a hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger, he added.

A search operation by security forces was underway in the area, he added.

Source: PTI