By IANS|   Updated: 28th January 2021 3:33 pm IST
Suspected ultras kill two persons, injure one in Assam village

Guwahati, Jan 28 : Two persons, including a woman, were gunned down and one villager shot and injured when suspected militants opened indiscriminate fire in a village in Karbi Anglong district of Assam that borders Nagaland, police said on Thursday.

Police said that the armed men attacked Kharnaidisha village on Wednesday night and started firing, killing Amit Nunisa, 42, and Alota Maibongsa, 60, on the spot. Ashit Phonglosa, 25, sustained a bullet injury and was shifted to a hospital.

Nunisa had surrendered to authorities along with several other Dima Halim Daogah extremists in 2003 after an agreement with the government.

“We were asleep but woke up when we suddenly heard the sound of firing. When the villagers came out from their homes, they saw the gunmen leaving the village after killing two persons and injuring another,” a villager told the police.

A huge contingent of security forces led by Karbi Anglong District Superintendent of Police Debajit Deori rushed to the spot and launched a combing operation.

Underground outfit Dimasa National Liberation Army, formed in 2019, was suspected to be behind the crime. Both the victims have participated in local ‘Bisudima festival’ in Karbi Anglong district in the past few days.

