Suspecting of COVID-19 call centre employee ends life

Hyderabad: Suspecting of contracting corona virus, a call centre employee committed suicide at his house in Santoshnagar on Saturday night.

According to Santosh Nagar police, Syed Sadiq Ali , who was working with a call centre ended his life by hanging self.

A resident of Qalandarnagar in Santoshnagar Sadiq Ali was not keeping well for the past few days and he approached a few clinics in the area for treatment and he was advised to undergo tests.

According to the police on Saturday Sadiq Ali went inside the room and committed suicide by hanging at his residence. Police told that he was suspecting that he was a Covid-19 positive case and due to depression he ended life.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.