Suspend three farm laws, withdraw cases against farmers: Cong

New Delhi, Dec 1 : Even as the Centre held talks with farmer leaders over their demands, the Congress on Tuesday welcomed the development but demanded that the three farm laws be suspended immediately and all cases against protesters withdrawn.

“The government should talk to the farmers with an open heart and the Prime Minister should announce suspension of all three central farm laws and withdrawal of all cases against the farmers,” Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

“Scrap all the three farm laws or give guarantee of continuation of MSP system to farmers,” he added.

The Congress also demanded withdrawal of cases against farmers booked for stubble- burning.

Following invitation from Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, 36 farmer leaders mainly from Punjab were holding parleys with the central government at Vigyan Bhavan from 3 pm onwards.

The farmers are demanding the repeal of the three farm laws enacted in September.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.