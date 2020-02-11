Suspended doctor creates flutter at Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A doctor of government-run Gandhi Hospital, who was suspended on charges of spreading fake news on coronavirus, created a flutter on Tuesday by attempting self-immolation.

The police, however, foiled his attempt by overpowering him and snatching petrol bottle from him. Police personnel sprinkled water on him and removed his shirt as a precautionary measure. He was later bundled into a police vehicle and was carried away.

Police officials swung into action even as Vasanth was talking to media persons to allege that injustice was done to him by the higher-ups by suspending him.

https://telugu.samayam.com/telangana/news/doctor-vasanth-makes-sucide-attempt-before-gandhi-hospital/articleshow/74077955.cms

Vasanth has reportedly suspended two days ago for allegedly spreading false news. The action was taken after a vernacular daily reported that Telangana recorded two coronavirus cases.

Upset over suspension, the doctor reached the hospital on Tuesday with a petrol bottle in hand. He threatened self-immolation and demanded that action be taken against the officials responsible for his suspension. He also levelled allegations of corruption against the hospital authorities.

The police personnel tried to pacify him and appealed to him not to resort to any extreme step. The doctor continued threatening the policemen and media persons to stay away from him.