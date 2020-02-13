Suspended senior AP IPS officer approaches CAT

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The suspended IPS officer of Andhra Pradesh AB Venkateswar Rao on Thursday approached the Central Administrative Tribunal against his suspension.



In his petition, Venkateswar Rao complained to the Tribunal that he was suspended illegally by the State government. He also claimed that he was denied his salary since May 31 last year. He said it was not fair that the State government placed him under suspension without any valid reason. He pleaded with the Tribunal to set aside the suspension order given by the State government.



It may be mentioned here that the AP State government suspended Venkateshwar Rao on the charge that he had acted by violating service rules. The State government had said Rao was suspended as he had committed irregularities in the purchase of safety equipment. Rao is a 1989 batch IPS officer. He worked as Intelligence Bureau Chief