Suspension of Breath Analysers-Home Minister’s assurance

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohd Mehmood Ali assured the State Legislative Assembly today that the suggestion for suspension of use of breath analyzer tests for about a month will be examined and a decision taken, in view of the carona virus threat.

Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, Member from Ibrahimpatnam, raised the issue during Zero Hour and requested the Home Minister to suspend breath analyser tests as part of the programme to put an end to drunken driving for about a month. He stated that the police were using the same straw to test multiple commuters while using breath analysers which was creating a scare among the people about spread of the virus. In reply, the Home Minister assured that the suggestion will be examined and action taken after discussing with the police authorities.