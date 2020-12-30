Suspension of local SC Railway trains causing great inconvenience to Labours, traders

Hyderabad: In the wake of local trains’ suspension by South Central Railways due to Covid-19, the working class and businessmen are facing great difficulties as they are forced to travel by bus which is an extra burden on their pockets.

Though the SC Railways are running some special trains but they come under the category of “express trains” which have limited stops and are not of any use to these rural commuters.

Unable to bear the extra expenses, many of these working class rural commuters have quit their employment in the city and are searching for an alternative job in their own areas.

The cost of a monthly season ticket between Secunderabad and Bhongir is in the range of Rs.275 to Rs.500. The number of commuters from Bhongir to Hyderabad is 4000. Similarly, the number of those commuting from Jangaon to Hyderabad is between 5000 to 6000 person.

Since the travel by a local train is cheaper, the Railway issues bi-monthly, quarterly and half yearly season ticket for a distance of 150 kms and the fare for which is in the range of Rs.200 to Rs.600 in keeping with the distance.

Most of the employees working in private companies, government offices and shops and other institutions travel to Hyderabad from BB Nagar, Bhongir, Aler, Jangaon, Warangal, Nalgonda, Shadnagar, Jadchella, Mehbubnagar, Gadwal, Medchal, Tandur and other places.

In the wake of Covid-19 Pandemic, the South Central Railways have stopped issuing the monthly passes and suspended the local trains. Traveling through the buses costs the commuters anywhere between Rs.2000 to Rs.10,000 depending on the distance.

The travelers use buses, cars or two wheelers to come to the city. There are some who share two wheelers to travel 100 to 150 kms to lessen the traveling cost. Unlike the SCR local trains, all the urban trains are plying normally in Mumbai and Kolkatta. The railways had allowed Tamil Nadu to run several trains. Therefore, the commuters to the city from the nearby districts earnestly appeals to the Indian Railway to allow local trains – DEMUS and MEMUS – to ply from the nearby districts to Hyderabad.