Suspension of scheduled int’l flights extended till Sept 30

By Sana Sikander Updated: 31st August 2020 3:54 pm IST
Airplane
Representational Image

NEW DELHI : Indian aviation regulator DGCA, on Monday, announced that the ongoing suspension of international scheduled passenger flights has been extended till September 30

“However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” noted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a circular.

However, the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA, the Live Mint reported.

Scheduled international passenger flights in India are suspended since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements with other countries since July.

