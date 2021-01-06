Suspicious of extra-marital affair, man has brother-in-law killed

New Delhi, Jan 5 : A man had his brother-in-law murdered by his friend, suspecting that he was having an extra-marital affair and would soon leave his sister.

The deceased, identified as Rajesh (30) who owned a jeans factory, was repeatedly hit by a gas cylinder on his head by one of his employees inside the factory in northeast Delhi’s Gautampuri.

The victim was rushed to the JPC Hospital and was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The accused, Monu (24) and Rajesh’s employee Ankit, called the victim to the factory for a New Year party.

“The prime accused suspected that his brother-in-law was having an extra-marital affair and had apprehensions that he will leave his sister for the other girl. So, he made a plan with one of his friends to kill his brother-in-law,” DCP northeast Ved Prakash Surya said.

A case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered at Seelampur police station.

A CDR analysis was done and CCTV footage was checked during the investigation where the movement of Ankit was found to be suspicious. During interrogation, the accused confessed his involvement in the crime and revealed that he murdered Rajesh at the behest of his friend Monu.

Monu was also arrested on Monday and both the accused have been sent to judicial custody.

