Suspicious sound create panic among public in Borabanda;officials confirm tremors

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed at Borabanda area of Hyderabad after a loud sound was heard on Friday night. Panic gripped among public and most of them ran out of houses suspecting it as a earth quake.

Large number of public including women folk gathered out of their houses. Despite causing enquiries the public could not able to ascertain reason of loud sound.

After the public complained about the incident, teams of GHMC’s Disaster Reponse Force swung into action and inspected area. The locals said that in 2017 similar sound was heard.

The National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) at Uppal recorded the tremors of about 1.5 on Richter scale at around 8.35 pm tonight.