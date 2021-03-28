SUV case: NIA fishes out evidence dumped in Mithi River

Mumbai: Signalling a major breakthrough in the SUV case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday managed to retrieve some electronic devices and other key evidence from the Mithi River in which they were allegedly dumped by arrested cop Sachin Vaze.

The NIA took Vaze and a team of divers to the river’s branch near the Bandra Kurla Complex where the articles crucial to the probe were said to be dumped weeks ago, and a search was launched.

The divers, after several rounds searching in the murky waters of the river, finally managed to recover two computer CPUs or hard-drives, two DVRs, a laptop and some registration number plates of unknown vehicles.

The evidence fished out on Sunday will be sent to the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory for analysis and recovering whatever data possible that could assist the investigations.

The NIA is currently probing the twin cases of planting of a SUV Scorpio with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat note near Antilia, the home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25, followed by the death of SUV owner, Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran on March 5, sparking a nationwide political furore.