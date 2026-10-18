SUV rams into scooter, two killed, girl injured in Hayathnagar

The accident occurred near the Ambedkar statue at around 12.50 pm.

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Hyderabad: Two persons were killed, and a three-and-a-half-year-old girl was seriously injured when a speeding Thar SUV rammed into a scooter from behind at Hayathnagar bus stop on Sunday afternoon, October 18.

The accident occurred near the Ambedkar statue at around 12.50 pm.

According to the police, the driver of a red Thar allegedly drove at high speed and in a negligent manner, hitting the scooter from behind. The impact pushed the scooter between the SUV and a DCM vehicle, leaving its occupants trapped.

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The scooter riders, identified as Baindla Rekha and Edulla Naveen, died on the spot. The young girl, Sarvitha, who sustained serious injuries in the collision, was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad for post-mortem examination.

The Hayathnagar police registered a case in connection with the accident and took up an investigation.

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