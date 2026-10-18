SUV rams into scooter, two killed, girl injured in Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed, and a three-and-a-half-year-old girl was seriously injured when a speeding Thar SUV rammed into a scooter from behind at Hayathnagar bus stop on Sunday afternoon, October 18.

The accident occurred near the Ambedkar statue at around 12.50 pm.

According to the police, the driver of a red Thar allegedly drove at high speed and in a negligent manner, hitting the scooter from behind. The impact pushed the scooter between the SUV and a DCM vehicle, leaving its occupants trapped.

The scooter riders, identified as Baindla Rekha and Edulla Naveen, died on the spot. The young girl, Sarvitha, who sustained serious injuries in the collision, was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad for post-mortem examination.

The Hayathnagar police registered a case in connection with the accident and took up an investigation.