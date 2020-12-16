Suvendu Adhikari resigns as Bengal MLA

Kolkata, Dec 16 : Former West Bengal Transport and Irrigation Minister and Trinamool Congress heavyweight from East Midnapore district Suvendu Adhikari formally resigned from the state legislative assembly on Wednesday.

Adhikari went to the Assembly here at around 4 p.m. and submitted a hand-written letter at the secretariat as Speaker Biman Banerjee was not present in his office.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya welcomed Suvendu’s resignation from the state legislative assembly. He said that the 50-year-old rebel Trinamool leader would be welcomed if he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP national vice-president and also a former Trinamool laeder, Mukul Roy, also reiterated the same, saying that Adhikari will be welcomed if he wished to join the saffron brigade.

Veteran Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said that the move was expected from the former state transport minister. “Adhikari is taking once step at a time before joining the BJP. This is not unexpected for us,” said Roy, reacting to Subhendu’s move.

According to insiders, Adhikari is likely to join the BJP during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposed visit to Bengal later this week.

Insiders said Adhikari may also travel to Delhi seeking a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before December 19. Sources said that Adhikari may fly out of Kolkata on December 17.

Source: IANS

