Suvendu confident to defeat Mamata, urges people to have faith

Kolkata, March 7 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday challenged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that he would defeat the Trinamool Congress supremo in East Midnapore’s Nandigram in the Assembly elections.

“It is my land and I am a voter in Nandigram. Mamata Banerjee is an outsider there,” Adhikari said. He said that Banerjee would have to use ex-MLA official in the days to come, after being defeated in Nandigram.

“I urge you all to have faith in me. I will defeat the honourable CM on the soil of Nandigram. She will only look at the whole show on television,” he added.

Nandigram is a stronghold of newly-inducted BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who had been elected from the high profile seat in 2016 and became a minister in Mamata Banerjee-led state cabinet. Adhikari had joined the saffron brigade in December last year. The rebel Trinamool leader had claimed earlier that he will defeat Banerjee by over 50,000 votes.

The BJP on Saturday released its first list of 57 candidates for the first two phases of high-octane West Bengal Assembly elections. It pitted Adhikari against Banerjee in Nandigram seat.

The 294-member West Bengal Assembly will go to the polls in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. The counting will take place on May 2.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.