Suvendu gets Z-security inside Bengal

New Delhi, Dec 18 : The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday provided ‘Z’ category security cover to former West Bengal Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who resigned from the Trinamool Congress on Thursday.

An MHA official here said Adhikari has been provided with the heightened category of security while he is based in West Bengal. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will man him with bullet proof vehicles.

However, when he is out of West Bengal, he will be provided Y-plus security cover by the CRPF, the official said.

Adhikari tendered his resignation to the party addressing an official letter to Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Adhikari resigned from the state legislative assembly on Wednesday evening.

Earlier, Adhikari had tendered his resignation as minister from the Mamata Banerjee-led state cabinet last month, on November 27. He had also left the chairperson’s post of the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioner’s (HRBC) two days before that.

