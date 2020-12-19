Suvendu has joined the world’s most corrupt party, says Trinamool

Kolkata, Dec 19 : Reacting to Suvendu Adhikari’s move of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee called the saffron brigade ‘the most corrupt party in the world.’

“Suvendu Adhikari has joined the biggest extortionist party. His personal wealth has increased manifold. He should explain how,” Banerjee told mediapersons during a press conference at Kalighat.

He said no one listens to Amit Shah. “He doesn’t know what is going on in Bengal. It’s the world’s most corrupted party and Amit Shah’s appeal is not accepted by people of the state… The BJP is using Central agencies against the opposition,” the Trinamool MP said, adding that the BJP would not be able to secure even 50 assembly seats in the 2021 state assembly polls.

Banerjee said that the BJP is destroying farmers over farm laws. All over India farmers are fighting and Amit Shah is talking about farmers.

“Eating at a farmers’ house doesn’t make you pro-farmer. Amit Shah has told several lies,” he said. He also pointed out that the Union home minister made his son Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“Mamata Banerjee has been the face of mass movements in Bengal. Suvendu Adhikari is greedy. We are not saying we have been with Trinamool from day one, but you were not with the party since day one so who are you to talk about ideals,” he said, calling Adhikari “a coward”.

Meanwhile, Adhikari on Saturday wrote an open letter to party workers asking them to join hands with him and dawn a new beginning in Bengal. In the letter, he said: “Our fight is to restore Bengal to its glory.” The rebel Nandigram legislator also said that the ruling Trinamool Congress is now filled with individuals who do not bother about anyone but themselves.

“Suvendu Adhikari has criticised Narendra Modi-led govt at the Centre and now suddenly he is joining BJP. He is the number one liar of Bengal, a betrayer and a big shame on Midnapore which the birth land of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Khudiram Bose and many luminaries,” Banerjee said.

Dissident Trinamool Congress heavyweight, Adhikari on Saturday joined BJP’s mega rally in West Bengal’s Midnapore in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He joined the podium along with Shah at Midnapore College Ground. He was received by Union minister of state for Woman and Child Development Debasree Choudhuri. The ex-Nandigram legislator was seen sitting by the side of Shah on the dais.

