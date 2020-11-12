Suzi, the only chimpanzee in Hyderabad zoo, dies at 35

Hyderabad: The only chimpanzee in Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park, Suzi, 35, has died on Thursday morning reportedly due to a heart stroke.

As per the post-mortem report, all the organs appeared normal except for the heart and lungs wherein, the symptoms indicated massive heart stroke due to which Suzi died

The death of Suzi has reportedly left the zoo family in shock.

N Kshitija, IFS, Curator of Nehru Zoological Park said that the Sahara group had gifted the chimpanzee to the park in 2011.

The staff of Zoo celebrated Suzi’s 34th Birthday on 15 July 2020.

Suzi was the only chimpanzee in Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad after another chimpanzee had died in 2012.

“With Suzi’s loving behaviour and antics, Suzi was very dear to the staff and visitors alike. It has left the Nehru Zoo family with a huge void but wonderful memories to cherish,” said Zoo officials.