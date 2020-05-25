Suzuki Motor resumes operations in Gujarat plant

New Delhi: Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd resumed its operations on Monday at its Gujarat plant after over two months amid the nationwide lockdown, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

“Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has been informed by Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Limited (SMG) that they would re-start production of vehicles from May 25, 2020, strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines and by observing the company’s own concern for the highest standards of safety,” the regulatory filing said.

Suzuki Motor Gujarat manufactures cars on a contract basis for Maruti Suzuki. The company had suspended production in the Hansalpur plant in Gujarat on March 23.

The other plants of Maruti Suzuki have already resumed production, albeit in a limited manner. The Manesar plant resumed operations on May 12, while the Gurugram unit commenced production on May 28.

On Sunday, a spokesperson of the automobile major said that an employee in the Manesar unit had tested positive for novel coronavirus on May 22. The company spokesperson also said that there may be a possibility of a second case of infection that has just been reported and more information is being sought.

Source: IANS

