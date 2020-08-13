Swadeshi doesn’t means boycotting foreign goods: Sangh chief

New Delhi, Aug 13 : Speaking about Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasised on the need for a third model of development and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about self-reliant India on this basis itself.

While releaseing two books written by Prof Rajendra Gupta on Wednesday, RSS chief also talke about swadeshi abhiyan and boycotting of foreign goods. He clearly said that swadeshi doesn’t means boycotting of foreign goods but we should buy them on our own terms.

He also stressed on the new development model during the corona times. He said the kind of economic policies which were needed after the independence were not drafted. The country adopted the Western model.

However, he expressed satisfaction with the efforts which are now being made in this direction.

Bhagwat said that earlier in one of the model it was said that man has the power while in another it was said that society has the power. The idea was that the world should become a global market but now under the new circumstances due to Covid-19, there is the need of the third mode which is based on values.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.