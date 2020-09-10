Swami Agnivesh suffers multi-organ failure, condition critical

By News Desk 1 Published: 11th September 2020 4:32 am IST
Swami Agnivesh suffers multi-organ failure, condition critical

New Delhi, Sep 10 : Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh, who was hospitalised due to liver cirrhosis at the Institute of Liver and Billary Sciences (ILBS) here, is in a critical condition after suffering multi-organ failure during the treatment, the hospital said on Thursday. The hospital added that he is being closely monitored.

The social activist was admitted to the ILBS on Tuesday and has been on ventilator since then. A multi-disciplinary team is monitoring his condition.

The 80-year-old Agnivesh, a former MLA from Haryana, founded a political party, Arya Sabha, that was based on the principles of the Arya Samaj in 1970. He is also an advocate for dialogue between religions.

READ:  11 Covid-19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland

He is involved in various areas of social activism including campaigns against female foeticide and the emancipation of women. He was a prominent associate of Anna Hazare during the India Against Corruption’s campaign in 2011 to implement the Jan Lokpal Bill.

–IANS
str/bg

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close