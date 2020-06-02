Swamy exposed BJP’s unite Hindu, divide Muslim formula

In a combination of old videos BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy is seen exposing BJP’s unite Hindu, divide Muslim formula to gain power. He claimed that good governance doesn’t work; elections are won by inciting sentiments.

In one video Swamy is seen taking a dig at Arun Jaitley who served as the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs from 2014 to 2019, saying the latter doesn’t know economics. He also criticised demonetisation and GST moves by the BJP government.

In an interview to Quint, Swamy blatantly said, elections are never won on economic performance, but on emotions. He cited the examples of Narsimha Rao, Vajpayee, and Morarji to support his claim.

Swamy asserted that for the past 70 years, strategy of dividing Hindus on the ground of caste, region, language and Varna and forming the majority by uniting minorities and SC, OBCs was adopted.

However, BJP leader patted RSS for forming a new strategy of doing opposite of what had been happening till now. He said, they tried to unite Hindus and divide Muslims, on the basis of factions and gender by raking up issues such as triple talaq etc. They also carved out the Bohras and Shias from that vote bank, and isolated the Wahabi Sunni block. “We got the majority through this formula”, he added.

Swamy also claimed that Vajpayee lost elections in 2004 because he ignored RSS completely.

