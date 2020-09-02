Swara Bhaskar hits out at news channel over an article on ‘Jawaan Saali’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar on Wednesday, mocked a leading news channel on Twitter for sharing an article on ‘sisters-in-law’ (Jawaan Saali) on its website.

The article was posted by the Hindi website of News Nation and its headline read, “things to keep in mind if you have a young sister-in-law at home.” The news channel tweeted about the same which they deleted it later.

Seems News Nation deleted the tweet. Here is the screenshot pic.twitter.com/me88fOITZC — GGekko (@khahkhase) September 2, 2020

Hitting out at the same tweet, Swara wrote, “This is an India news channel. Slow claps everyone!!!”

This is an India news channel. Slow claps everyone!!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/ISM9PddHHT — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 1, 2020

As soon as, Swara tweeted, many netizens too lashed out at the media portal for posting such rubbish lifestyle articles.

Check out some of the reactions here:

What a standard of national news channel ? https://t.co/IyIXon40Nb — MOHAMMAD IMTIYAZ (@ImtngrAnsari) September 2, 2020

They are not TV NEWS Channels, they are Soap Opera Channels https://t.co/pGzRX5HDyj — Girish Bhim (@DalitRising76) September 2, 2020

no mam @ReallySwara . they deserve pseudo slap with high velocity and intensity. https://t.co/I7SOndvAl6 — Mohd Sajid (@its_MohdSajid) September 2, 2020

While many netizens supported Swara Bhaskar, a section of users also criticized her mentioning that when she has the freedom to express her point of view, everyone has the right too.

Why slow? Aren't you the fast and furious types?



Why can't others have freedom of speech?



Are you the only one to have the privilege?



Suar-a… Be-suar-a — Mayank – MJ 😎 (@mynkjindal1983) September 2, 2020

Swara Bhaskar, who is known for being very vocal on social issues without mincing words, recently defended Rhea Chakraborty (prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case) slammed Indian media for being toxic. Swara, who took a neutral stand by neither supporting the nepotism nor the outsiders, criticized media for “a witch-hunt” against Rhea.