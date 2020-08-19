Swara Bhasker, Ajaz Khan demand justice for Najeeb

Mumbai: Actress Swara Bhasker and actor Ajaz Khan demanded justice for Najeeb, JNU student who is missing since 2016.

The actress tweeted, “#WhereisNajeeb #JusticeForNajeeb Najeeb has been missing for the last 4 years!”, while the actor wrote, “Demand the CBI inquiry for #Najeeb too. #WhereisNajeeb”.

Najeeb missing case

Najeeb, an MSc Biotechnology student then aged 27 years went missing under suspicious circumstances on 15th October 2016. It has been alleged that there was an altercation between Najeeb and the students affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on 14th October 2016 at a JNU hostel.

The Delhi Police, Crime Branch and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to trace him.

In October 2018, CBI declared him ‘untraced’ and filed a closure report before Delhi’s Patiala House Court.

Swara Bhasker, Ajaz Khan demand justice

Now after Supreme Court ordered the CBI probe into Sushant Singh Case, some netizens including Swara Bhasker and Ajaz Khan are demanding justice for Najeeb.

Sushant Singh Case

Today, holding that the FIR registered in Bihar’s Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to investigate the case.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transfering the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI.