Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad all set to welcome their first child

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker who got married to social activist Fahad Ahmad in February this year has revealed surprising news on her social media.

The Tanu Weds Manu actress has revealed that she is pregnant with her first child. In the pic, she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Her tweet reads, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world! @FahadZirarAhmad.”

Netizens are congratulating the couple on the news of their pregnancy.

Swara Bhasker tied the knot with Fahad Ahmad, the state president of the Samajwadi Party’s youth wing on 16 February this year. The couple brought together their worlds, intertwining love, friendship, and politics.

Swara joyfully shared the news on her social media accounts, stating, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first.And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad. It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

In March, the couple celebrated their union with a series of grand ceremonies, including mehendi, sangeet, and qawwali night events. Their love story became the talk of the town as they hosted lavish receptions in both Delhi and Mumbai, graced by numerous celebrities, politicians, and popular personalities. Swara and Fahad’s love radiated, captivating everyone around them.