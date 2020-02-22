Don’t be ‘stupid’: Swara Bhasker gives to Waris Pathan

A+ A-

Mumbai: Actress Swara Bhasker gave a befitting response to Waris Pathan, former MLA and AIMIM leader over his controversial remark made during the anti-CAA rally.

While addressing the rally, Pathan said, “The time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crore but can dominate over 100 crores”.

#WATCH AIMIM leader Waris Pathan: …They tell us that we've kept our women in the front – only the lionesses have come out&you're already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together. 15 cr hain magar 100 ke upar bhaari hain, ye yaad rakh lena.(15.2) pic.twitter.com/KO8kqHm6Kg — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

“They tell us that we have kept our women in the front – only the lionesses have come out and you are already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together,” he added.

Reacting on the remarks made by Pathan, Swara Bhasker wrote, “If you cannot say something helpful don’t say it at all! Stupid, irresponsible and highly condemnable statement !!! Such talks only harm the movement! #shame”.

बैठ जाओ चचा! ???? If you cannot say something helpful don’t say it at all! Stupid, irresponsible and highly condemnable statement !!! Such talks only harm the movement! #shame https://t.co/sIsxLMSkZZ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 20, 2020

It may be mentioned that Swara Bhasker is actively participating in anti-CAA rallies. She strongly condemns government over the controversial law.

Meanwhile, AIMIM’s Maharashtra unit chief and Aurangabad MP Imtiyaz Jaleel said that the party does not support the remarks made by Waris Pathan. He said that the party will seek an explanation from the former MLA.

Jaleel also said that party may issue dos and don’ts that have to be followed by party leaders while delivering speeches.