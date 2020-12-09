Swara Bhasker got special message from Taiwan’s president

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker who has solid performances in movies like Tanu Weds Manu and Veere Di Wedding, is receiving a lot of appreciation for her latest Netflix series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. Praises for her amazing performance have not been pouring from across the country, but also from across the globe.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen too has best wishes for Swara Bhasker’s web series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. She congratulated Swara on Twitter for her performance and invited her to Taiwan.

It all started when Swara Bhasker received a lovely gesture from Dr. Mumin Chen, Deputy from Taiwan Representative Office in India.

His tweet read, “Hi Swara, this is Dr. Mumin Chen, Deputy from Taiwan Representative Office in India and friend of @theUdayB Congratulations on the success of your new drama! May I request you to say hello to our president @iingwen and the Taiwanese audience? They can watch your drama from Netflix.”

Replying to this, Swara Bhasker posted, “Hi sir! Thank you for ur generous feedback on #BhaagBeanieBhaag Yes pls do encourage friends in #Taiwan to watch it & my regards to President Tsai @iingwen I have admired her for her conviction & political resolve.. and of course Taiwan’s admirable handling of COVID-19. #rolemodel.”

This is when honorable President, Tsai Ing-Wen, who is also the first female President of Taiwan, wrote to Swara Bhasker and said, “Good to know we’ve got good friends in #India, especially one as creative as you! Thank you for bringing laughter & courage to people around the globe during this challenging time. We welcome you to #Taiwan once international travel is safer. Good luck with #BhaagBeanieBhaag!”

Overwhelmed with the appreciation from the president Swara Bhasker wrote, “Thank you ma’am for your gracious message. Can’t wait to visit Taiwan… the stand you have taken in support of democracy is inspiring!”.

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag started premiering on Netflix from December 4. The web series is all about Beanie (played by Swara Bhasker) and her quest to find her own voice in the stand-up comedy space, navigating love, life, and her conventional but loving parents.