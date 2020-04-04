Swara Bhasker reacts to PM Modi’s ‘light’ call

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for lighting candles, lamps or mobile torches on April 5 at 9 pm.

Swara Bhasker’s reaction

Highlight safety of doctors, nurses and medical staff, the actress tweeted, “Clap your hands, bang bartans, light candles and torches but remember doctors, nurses & medical staff needs gloves, masks, gear and a government that delivers these. Pls ask our govt. to make sure medical personnel in India are protected. RT and share max using #DocsNeedGear”.

Earlier, actress Taapsee Pannu wrote, “New task is here ! Yay yay yayy !!!.

PM Modi’s appeal

It may be mentioned that yesterday, PM had urged people to light diyas or candles on Sunday to show India’s collective determination to fight against the darkness of coronavirus.

“On 5th April, at 9 pm, I need your 9 minutes. At 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your houses and light a Diya, candle, torch or flashlight for 9 minutes at your doors, or balcony,” Modi said.

A video messsage to my fellow Indians. https://t.co/rcS97tTFrH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2020

PM further said that this will send out a message that nobody among the 130 crore Indians is alone in this fight against the virus.

