Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania topline ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’ cast

Mumbai : Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra topline the cast of Jahaan Chaar Yaar. The upcoming film goes on floors on March 5.

The film follows the story of four friends?trapped in a rut of hapless monotony. With grown-up children and distant husbands, their middle class lives have nothing to look forward to, until a getaway to Goa turns into a thrilling roller coaster they never bargained for.

Their journey from demure housewives to daring dames forms the crux of the film.

“As cinemas open their doors again, it is a matter of time till audiences open their hearts again. We just need to welcome them back with a rocking film! Jahaan Chaar Yaar is an empowering tale of friendship filled with engaging twists and turns. I am sure it will reignite the glory of big screen entertainment,” producer Vinod Bachchan says.

The film also marks the directorial debut of screenwriter Kamal Pandey, who has previously penned films such as Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Shagird and Shakthi : The Power.

The film is scheduled to be shot in rustic locales of Uttar Pradesh as well as the beaches of Goa.

