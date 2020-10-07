Swara Bhasker slams Kangana: ‘Weren’t some people going to return awards’

Mumbai: After the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) confirmed that Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide and was not murdered, actor Swara Bhasker took a jibe at Kangana Ranaut again. Indirectly slamming Kangana, Swara Bhasker reminded in a tweet how ‘some people’ has proclaimed that they would return their awards of their claims in the Sushant death case were proven wrong.

Swara Bhasker’s tweet on Kangana

Taking to her Twitter handles, Swara Bhasker, who is being vocal since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, wrote, “Hey! Now that both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide… weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards???”.

Hey! Now thay both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide… weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards??? 🤔🤔🤔 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 7, 2020

However, this is not for the first time that Swara Bhasker had took a dig at Kangana.

When Kangana Ranaut said she will return awards

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had made claims that Sushant did not die by suicide but was ‘murdered by the movie mafia’.

In an interview with Republic TV, she had said, “They (Mumbai Police) summoned me, and I asked them too, that I’m in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that. I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri.”

“I don’t deserve it. I am not that person who will go on record (to make such statements), and everything that I have said is in public domain,” she had added.

Recently, both AIIMS and CBI a report on Sushant’s death and confirmed that the actor had died by suicide but not murder.

However, Sushant’s family and his lawyer Vikas Singh did not agree with the forensic report of AIIMS Delhi.

Huma Qureshi, who is also defending Rhea Chakraborty (prime accused in SSR’s death case), said in an another tweet that everyone who defamed Rhea and her family should apologise Rhea. Swara Bhasker retweeted the same supported Rhea. The ‘Jalebi’ actress who was arrested in drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput was granted a bail on Wednesday nearly after a month.

Everyone owes #RheaChakraborty an apology .. And there must be an investigation into people who started these murder conspiracy theories .. Shame on you for destroying a girl and her family’s life for your agendas @Tweet2Rhea — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) October 7, 2020