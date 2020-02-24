Swara Bhasker slams Rubika Liyaquat over CAA-NRC

A+ A-

Mumbai: Swara Bhasker, Bollywood actress slammed the government over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) confusion.

During a discussion on the CAA-NRC-NPR issue, when the actress said that anxiety in the public exists not because of CAA but due to NRC and NPR, Rubika Liyaquat, a journalist said that PM Modi had already made it clear that no discussion took place over NRC.

Reacting on it, Swara Bhasker said that there is a need for the Prime Minister and Home Minister to discuss and come to a conclusion as it was Amit Shah who had earlier said that nationwide NRC will be implemented.

Twitterati applauds Swara Bhasker

After the discussion went viral on social media, many Twitterati applauded the courage of Swara Bhasker.

It takes a truckload of courage to go and speak to a pro-government 'journalist' in front of a hostile crowd. I haven't seen some of the boldest political leaders around the world do this. https://t.co/QPg4aqnYJS — Rahul Fernandes (@newspaperwallah) February 23, 2020

You HAVE to watch this.



What I really like abt @ReallySwara is that, apart from the fact she's gutsy and articulate, she really KNOWS the subject she's talking abt.

This is very unnerving for anchors who take her on, cos they don't know how to deal with competence. 🙂 https://t.co/CWTz40et3p — Raja راجہ – awaaz do, hum ek hain (@Raja_Sw) February 23, 2020

It may be mentioned that before the introduction of CAB, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah had said that nation-wide NRC will be implemented to identify illegal immigrants.

He had talked about the NRC not only in election rallies but also in Parliament.

After people started protesting against the controversial laws, Prime Minister said that no discussion took place in favour of nation-wide NRC.

NPR exercise

Anxiety among the public increased after the government gave nod to the NPR exercise which is alleged to be the first step towards NRC.

Many protests are taking place across the country. A number of deaths were also reported.