Swara Bhasker strongly responds to those outraging over temple kissing scene in Netflix series



Mumbai: Actress Swara Bhasker, who is is well known for being vocal and speaking her mind out, has opened up about the outrage over a temple kissing scene of Mira Nair’s Netflix series ‘A Suitable Boy’.



There has been a tremendous backlash against the streaming giant Netflix for a scene that shows Lata and Kabir, played by Tanya Maniktala and Danesh Razvi, kissing on the temple premises. Netizens demanded the boycott of Netflix for “hurting the religious sentiments”.



#BoycottNetflix began trending on social media after Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra called the kissing scene in ‘A Suitable Boy’ “extremely objectionable”.



Swara Bhasker reacts



Taking to her Twitter handle on Wednesday, Swara Bhasker responded to the outrage and the call for boycotting Netflix. She said if the Kathua rape inside a temple didn’t bother anyone much, then they have no right to be offended about a “fictionalised depiction of a kiss in a temple.”



In a tweet, she wrote: “If the actual #Kathua gangrape of an 8 year old child inside a temple didn’t make your blood boil and soul shrivel; you have no right to be offended about a fictionalised depiction of a kiss in a temple. #fact #ASuitableBoy #BoycottNetflixIndia.”



Kathua rape case

Back in 2018, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly bound, sedated, and gang-raped inside a temple in the Rasana village of Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir before she was killed. Her mutilated body was found in a forest after seven days.

Many celebrities including Swara Bhasker joined the silent protest calling for justice. She had shared a picture of herself holding a placard which read, “I am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. #JusticeForOurChild. 8 years old. Gangraped. Murdered. In ‘Devi’-sthaan temple.”

A Suitable Boy, based on Vikram Seth’s bestselling novel of the same name, stars Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Ram Kapoor and Rasika Dugal, among others.