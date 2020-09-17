Swara Bhasker supports Jaya Bachchan’s Parliament speech

Mumbai: A day after actor-politician Jaya Bachchan in a fiery speech slammed those who are tarnishing the film industry’s image, actor Swara Bhasker on Wednesday joined the list of celebrities who supported veteran actor’s statement in the upper house and said that the senior actor is a source of ‘inspiration.’

Swara Bhasker

The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ star shared on Twitter a list of films featuring the ‘Sholay’ actor and wrote, “Jaya ji, Guddee, Shor, Zanjeer, Javaani Diwani, Anamika, Koshish, Baavarchi, Upahaar, Kora Kaagaz, Chupke Chupke, Milie, Abhimaan, Silasila, Sholay, Naukar, Hazaar Chauraasi ki maan. Fiza jaisi tamaam filmon mein aapane jis tarah ke kirdaar kiye, jinmen se kai mahila pradhaan filmein thi.”

जया जी, गुड्डी, शोर, ज़ंजीर, जवानी दीवानी, अनामिका, कोशिश, बावर्ची, उपहार, कोरा काग़ज़, चुपके चुपके, मिली, अभिमान, सिलसिला, शोले, नौकर, हज़ार चौरासी की माँ। फ़िज़ा जैसी तमाम फ़िल्मों में आपने जिस तरह के किरदार किए, जिनमें से कई महिला प्रधान फ़िल्में थीं.. 1/2 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 16, 2020

Her tweet translates to: “Jaya Ji has essayed roles in movies like Guddi, Shor, Zanjeer, Jawaani Diwani, Anamika, Koshish, Baavarchi, Upahaar, Kora Kaagaz, Chupke Chupke, Mili, Abhimaan, Silasila, Sholay, Naukar, Hazaar Chauraasi ki maan, most of which were female-oriented films.”

Bhasker further added in her tweet that the senior actor Bachchan is an inspiration to the’Outsiders’. She tweeted “Unhonne na keval ek ‘outsider’ ko film industry ka chamakta sitara bana diya, par mujh jaisi abhinetriyon ke lie raasta gadha. aap prerana ka strot hain. You are an inspiration ma’am “

The translation of her tweet: “She not only made an outsider a bright star in the film industry but paved the way for actresses like me. You are a source of inspiration. You are an inspiration ma’am!”

Other Bollywood actors

Several other Bollywood actors including Shabana Azmi, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Genelia Deshmukh, Sonam Kapoor, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, and others have also supported Bachchan’s statement.

A video of the statement has been doing the rounds of the Internet since Wednesday.

In the video, the lawmaker can be seen stating that the government should stand by the entertainment industry when some people are trying to tarnish its image.

Entertainment industry also needs the government support as member of parliament rightly states ,It generates employment,revenue generation and does stand by every government in times of need pic.twitter.com/MLEfeq1KMD — Juhie Singh (@juhiesingh) September 15, 2020

She also said that people working in the entertainment industry are being “flogged” by social media.

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan had on Tuesday given a zero hour notice in the Upper House over an alleged conspiracy to defame the film industry.

Source: ANI