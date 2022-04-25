Sweden: Demonstrations against burning of the Quran continue

Stockholm: Hundreds of people demonstrated in front of the parliament house in Stockholm, Sweden, against the burning of copies of the Holy Quran by extremists on Saturday afternoon, Anadolu Agency reported.

The demonstration was organized by the party of different colors (Nyans).

As per the media reports, about 500 demonstrators participated and held banners that read ‘stop burning the Holy Quran’ and ‘stop insulting Muslims’.

It is reported that the atmosphere was heated, as shoes, stones, and eggs were thrown through the barriers, while the police used tear gas against the demonstrators.

Islamistdemonstration utanför riksdagen där man kräver att den som bränner koranen ska fängslas. pic.twitter.com/3NXdokjpND — Josef Fransson (@FranssonJosef) April 23, 2022

The incident of burning a copy of the Holy Qur’an in Sweden drew wide condemnations from Arab and Islamic states, alongside warnings of the seriousness of the incident that fuels feelings of hostility and division in societies.

On Thursday, April 14, the far-right group, which is led by Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan burned a copy of the Holy Quran, in southern Linkoping in Sweden, under police protection.

On Sunday, April 17, Rasmus Paludan had planned to burn copies of the Quran in towns and cities. Paludan cancelled his Sunday rally after the local police informed him they would not be able to ensure safety.

Following the burning of a copy of the Quran, Sweden witnessed clashes between police and protesters in the past days, during which a number of policemen were injured, and several cars were set on fire.