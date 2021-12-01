Sweden sticks to non-participation, not applying for NATO membership: Prime Minister

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 1st December 2021 12:16 pm IST
Sweden sticks to non-participation, not applying for NATO membership: Prime Minister

Moscow: Sweden has no plans to join NATO, the country’s prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, said on Tuesday while presenting the new government’s policy.

“Our non-participation in military alliances serves our country well and contributes to stability and security in northern Europe. Sweden will not apply for membership in NATO. Sweden will not take a passive stance if another Nordic country or EU member state suffers a disaster or an attack, and we expect these countries to act in the same way if Sweden is affected,” Andersson said in a statement posted on the government’s website.

Also Read
Military helicopter crash kills 14 in Azerbaijan

Andersson also said that Sweden will strengthen its defence cooperation with Finland and other Nordic neighbours within the EU, alongside deepening its partnership with NATO and the United States.

MS Education Academy

The Swedish parliament on Monday voted for Social Democratic Party leader Andersson to become the nation’s first female prime minister after the first vote ended in a flop over a draft budget proposed by the previous Swedish government failed to gain a majority.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button